Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from August 11

Credit: IMPACT Wrestling

The scheduled match between Willie Mack and Eric Young kicked off with a backstage brawl. Referees and security attempted to pull the warring competitors apart, but they fought through the attempted separation and into the Impact Zone.

As Young rolled out of the ring and to the floor, Mack grabbed a microphone and challenged him to start their match right now. Fired up and vengeful following Young's actions toward Swann, Mack brought the fight to Young.

He dominated the former world champion, taking out a week of emotions on Young.

The heel finally slowed his opponent's onslaught, hanging him up throat-first on the rope. It was short-lived as Mack dumped him to the floor and sling-shot himself onto Young.

EY regained the upper hand, biting the forehead of his opponent and dropping a top-rope elbow drop for two. He followed up with a neck cravat, but Mack fought out and delivered a big leg drop. Before the former X-Division champion could finish Young off with a stunner, the heel raked his eyes.

Mack recovered and finally delivered the stunner. He rolled outside the ring and grabbed a steel chair, looked to punish Young in the same manner his opponent punished Swann. Instead, wasted time backfired on Mack, and Young capitalized by delivering a piledriver for the win.

Result

Young defeated Mack

Grade

B+

Analysis

This was the perfect start to the show, playing off the closing moments of last week's broadcast.

Mack, understandably, sought to avenge his friend, and Young used the intense emotions against his opponent. He suckered him in more than once and took advantage of openings for the win. It was a logical story that never tried to be more than it was.

It was the latest chapter in Young's climb to the top of Impact and a shot at the company's world title. That, with the influx of new talent and stories, is the most important takeaway.