Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from August 11August 12, 2020
Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from August 11
On the heels of a despicable attack on the freshly retired Rich Swann, Eric Young saw his first in-ring competition since Slammiversary on Tuesday night's episode of Impact Wrestling, squaring off with Swann's former tag team partner, Willie Mack.
The World Class Maniac's return to the squared circle headlined a show that also featured the latest Impact World Championship defense by Eddie Edwards, a No Disqualification match pitting Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan against Havok and Nevaeh, and the latest installment of Wrestle House.
Find out what went down in each of those announced matches and segments with this recap of the August 11 AXS TV broadcast.
Willie Mack vs. Eric Young
The scheduled match between Willie Mack and Eric Young kicked off with a backstage brawl. Referees and security attempted to pull the warring competitors apart, but they fought through the attempted separation and into the Impact Zone.
As Young rolled out of the ring and to the floor, Mack grabbed a microphone and challenged him to start their match right now. Fired up and vengeful following Young's actions toward Swann, Mack brought the fight to Young.
He dominated the former world champion, taking out a week of emotions on Young.
The heel finally slowed his opponent's onslaught, hanging him up throat-first on the rope. It was short-lived as Mack dumped him to the floor and sling-shot himself onto Young.
EY regained the upper hand, biting the forehead of his opponent and dropping a top-rope elbow drop for two. He followed up with a neck cravat, but Mack fought out and delivered a big leg drop. Before the former X-Division champion could finish Young off with a stunner, the heel raked his eyes.
Mack recovered and finally delivered the stunner. He rolled outside the ring and grabbed a steel chair, looked to punish Young in the same manner his opponent punished Swann. Instead, wasted time backfired on Mack, and Young capitalized by delivering a piledriver for the win.
Result
Young defeated Mack
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was the perfect start to the show, playing off the closing moments of last week's broadcast.
Mack, understandably, sought to avenge his friend, and Young used the intense emotions against his opponent. He suckered him in more than once and took advantage of openings for the win. It was a logical story that never tried to be more than it was.
It was the latest chapter in Young's climb to the top of Impact and a shot at the company's world title. That, with the influx of new talent and stories, is the most important takeaway.
Wrestle House
In this week's Wrestle House, Taya Valkyrie introduced "the greatest cinematic masterpiece of all time," Taya Valkyrie’s Greatest Hits.
Included was her debut, which saw her lay out Rosemary. During the video, Rosemary reunited with Crazzy Steve, who pointed out her secret relationship with Johnny Bravo and advised her on using jealousy as her greatest weapon.
Meanwhile, Cody Deaner prepared Cousin Jake and Alisha Edwards talked up Susie ahead of a big date.
Later, Rosemary tried to get the attention of XXXL's Larry D, but he appeared mesmerized. Ace Romero, his tag team partner, took exception to his distracted demeanor and Tommy Dreamer called for Match Time!
In a battle of gargantuans, Larry D knocked out Romero for the win.
Later, Susie's date with Cousin Jake turned sour when her demonic Su Yung persona emerged. She naively blamed Alisha for bad advice, leading to a match between them. Susie scored the win with the schoolgirl roll-up.
This week's venture to Wrestle House ended with Kylie Rae challenging Valkyrie to a match for next week.
Grade
A...maybe?
Analysis
Wrestle House continues to be the most delightfully absurd, wholly original and gleefully fun concept in wrestling.
Sometimes it is clever, sometimes mind-numbing, but it's always interesting and entertaining.
This week featured a bit of everything but went out on an exclamation point with Rae challenging Valkyrie to a match we will see next week.
Jordynne Grace vs. Kimber Lee
With a date against Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Championship at Impact Emergence on the line, Jordynne Grace battled the newly signed Kimber Lee in singles competition.
Grace started strong but Lee downed the former champion and worked over her leg coming out of the commercial break. Grace fought back, powered out and delivered a big suplex to turn the tide back in her favor.
A spinebuster put Lee down for two as Grace continued to build momentum.
A series of near-falls ensued and Lee delivered a big German suplex for a two-count. The fight headed up top, where Lee tried for a senton. Grace got her knees up and followed with a sleeper for the submission victory.
Result
Grace defeated Lee
Grade
C
Analysis
The effort was there but this was more or less and extended squash for Grace.
Lee, fresh off of signing her Impact contract, did not get a ton of offense in and instead sold like crazy for her opponent.
One has to wonder if there was not someone else, an enhancement talent even, who could have put Grace over as effectively without wasting Lee's credibility.
With that said, Grace continues to get over the sleeper as opposition to Purrazzo's arm bar, setting up a submission-based rematch between the two at Emergence.
If their contest at Slammiversary is any indication, it has the potential to be an extraordinary bout that helps put the Knockouts division back on the map.
Locker Room Talk with Madison Rayne
Locker Room Talk with Madison Rayne returned this week with her guests, Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes.
The segment came to an abrupt end when RVD and Forbes began making out on the sofa. Rayne left and the happy couple took turns asking vapid questions. Suddenly, Sami Callihan hacked the proceedings by appearing from out of nowhere and attacking Van Dam.
"You ruined it!" he exclaimed, one week after a sneak attack by RVD at least contributed to his loss to Eddie Edwards.
Forbes interjected herself, turning the tide in the favor of her man. She joined him in beating down Callihan to close out the segment.
Grade
C
Analysis
Short, sweet and to the point.
This got over the overbearing Van Dam and Forbes, spotlighted the budding rivalry with Callihan and did so without devoting massive amounts of time to it. In an industry that overproduces everything, you cannot ask for more than that.
Plus, the inevitable Van Dam-Callihan match is going to be sweet, if they can maximize their full in-ring creativity.
No Disqualification: Havok and Nevaeh vs. Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan
Prior to the next match, Deonna Purrazzo officially challenged Jordynne Grace to a 30-Minute Iron Man match for the Knockouts Championship on Night 2 of Emergence on Aug. 25.
After weeks of feuding, Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan battled Havok and Nevaeh in a No Disqualification match.
Steelz and Hogan attempted to get the jump on their opponents with a sneak attack, even using a weapon, but the bigger and more experienced turned the tide in their favor.
The action continued back and forth, neither team maintaining a consistent advantage. Hogan took out Havok's knee, leaving Nevaeh to fend for herself. Steelz and Hogan worked over their opponent while Havok repeatedly tried to get back into the match.
Havok recovered and set up a table at ringside. All hell broke loose in the form of a four-way slugfest. A series of kicks led to all but Havok laid out. She tried for a tombstone on Steelz but Hogan made the save. It did not matter as Havok powered her opponents over with a double suplex.
Hogan and Steelz recovered and delivered superkicks that sent Havok crashing through the table. Moments later, Hogan pinned Navaeh to earn the win for the heels.
Result
Hogan and Steelz defeated Havok and Nevaeh
Grade
C+
Analysis
This was a fun and energetic match that put Hogan and Steelz over strong against two of the more dominant competitors in the division. And they needed it.
The heel duo has the potential to play a much larger role in the Knockouts division, but they were lacking that signature win to propel them forward. Time will tell if the creative team has any real plans for them but this was certainly that win.
None of the spots were overthought, everything made sense and the result was a better-than-expected conclusion to a tag team rivalry that had yet to really click prior to Tuesday's show.
Grace accepted Purrazzo's challenge, setting up a genuine main event match for Night 2 of Emergence.
The Good Brothers Raise Hell
A match between Dez and Suicide of The Rascalz never really got started as The Good Brothers hit the ring, angered by the lack of progress in their search for Ace Austin and Madman Fulton.
Big LG and Karl Anderson laid waste to anyone in their path and ordered Austin and Fulton to the ring.
Austin interrupted and said he and his muscle were not in the arena. He said The Good Brothers would get their fight on Night 1 of Emergence next week.
Anderson and Gallows approved and stared their rivals down.
Grade
A
Analysis
Pissed-off Good Brothers unleashing hell on the innocent in the name of a fight with the condemned are the best Good Brothers.
We saw the sort of intensity from Anderson and Gallows here that we had not during the majority of their run with WWE. They were no-nonsense, flirted with heeldom and further built anticipation for their match with Austin and Fulton.
They were, frankly, more interesting in one segment than they were the duration of their four years in McMahonland. Thankfully.
Impact World Championship Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Brian Myers
Despite a challenge to Eric Young, Impact world champion Eddie Edwards found himself faced with the challenge of the debuting Brian Myers (WWE's Curt Hawkins) in the night's main event.
Dubbing himself "The Most Professional Wrestler," Myers sought to take the gold away from the heart and soul of Impact.
Edwards clotheslined Myers to the floor, only to be driven back-first into the ring apron by his challenger.
Myers worked over Edwards until the world champion fought back and delivered a tope suicida on the floor. Edwards overshot the protective mat and smacked his knee on the floor, providing Myers another target to exploit.
Later, Edwards caught Myers with a suplex into the corner, halting the challenger's momentum. Edwards set up for the Tiger Driver but Myers fought out and delivered an impaler DDT for a near-fall.
Edwards responded with the Tiger Driver for a two-count of his own.
Moments later, he finally put Myers down and successfully retained his title.
Result
Edwards defeated Myers
Grade
B
Analysis
Edwards may not be the flashiest pro wrestler on the planet but he's as consistent as the day is long.
He brings a steadiness to a company currently on the upswing, evolving before our eyes. While some poo-pooed the idea of him leaving Slammiversary with the title, he was absolutely the right guy to carry the mantle for Impact as it figures out exactly what it wants to be moving forward.
Matches like this one prove why.
Here, he wrestled a guy in Myers who was coming off another lengthy run with WWE and worked a style that best suited his abilities. It was physical, back-and-forth and allowed both guys to shine.
A week ago, he wrestled Sami Callihan in an intense war of attrition that played up their previous issues while telling the story of a reformed Callihan.
Two weeks ago? A flashy, fast-paced encounter with Trey Miguel.
His varied skills and ability to work with different competitors of various backgrounds make him invaluable and a great champion.
Kudos to Myers, too, for performing up to the level of his opponent. Hopefully, this is just the start of something sustainable and great for one of wrestling's most undervalued talents.