Urban Meyer Says 'No Chance' College Football Will Work in Spring

Blake SchusterAnalyst IIAugust 11, 2020

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer watches during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game between Ohio State and Wisconsin, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Former Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer doesn't believe college football is feasible in the spring following decisions by the Big Ten and Pac-12 to postpone their fall seasons. 

Meyer joined Big Ten Network on Tuesday following the conference's official announcement to explain why moving football to a later semester would be problematic for players, and his reasoning goes beyond a one-year temporary change. 

It's unclear where the college season will go from here.

The Big 12, SEC and ACC—the remaining Power Five conferences—have yet to issue their decisions on hosting their fall seasons. Meanwhile, Big Ten member Nebraska wants to complete a campaign and is working to find a way to take the field this fall. 

College football programs typically begin their spring practices in March. Even if teams were able to begin playing regular-season games at that time, it would create a quick turnaround to the 2021 season.              

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Pac-12 Cancels Its Season

    Conference cancels fall football season due to the coronavirus pandemic, will try for spring (Stadium)

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Pac-12 Cancels Its Season

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Big Ten Cancels Fall Season 🚨

    Conference will try to play in spring instead of fall due to concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic (Yahoo)

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Big Ten Cancels Fall Season 🚨

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R’s New ‘Take Action’ Collection

    From court to concrete. We win together. Support The Social Change Fund with our new collection 🛒

    College Football logo
    College Football

    B/R’s New ‘Take Action’ Collection

    B/R EMBRACE
    via B/R EMBRACE

    Report: Numerous Big Ten Players Have Heart Condition Myocarditis

    A major factor that led to the Big Ten postponing fall sports was the long-term effects of the coronavirus

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Report: Numerous Big Ten Players Have Heart Condition Myocarditis

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report