Urban Meyer Says 'No Chance' College Football Will Work in Spring

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Former Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer doesn't believe college football is feasible in the spring following decisions by the Big Ten and Pac-12 to postpone their fall seasons.

Meyer joined Big Ten Network on Tuesday following the conference's official announcement to explain why moving football to a later semester would be problematic for players, and his reasoning goes beyond a one-year temporary change.

It's unclear where the college season will go from here.

The Big 12, SEC and ACC—the remaining Power Five conferences—have yet to issue their decisions on hosting their fall seasons. Meanwhile, Big Ten member Nebraska wants to complete a campaign and is working to find a way to take the field this fall.

College football programs typically begin their spring practices in March. Even if teams were able to begin playing regular-season games at that time, it would create a quick turnaround to the 2021 season.