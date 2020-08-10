Donald Trump Responds to Trevor Lawrence, Says CFB Season Shouldn't Be Canceled

Susan Walsh/Associated Press

President Donald Trump tweeted Monday that college football players "have been working too hard for their season to be canceled," quote-tweeting Clemon quarterback Trevor Lawrence's #WeWantToPlay statement from Sunday:

Trump's tweet comes amid reports that the Big Ten is planning to cancel its 2020 college football season.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

