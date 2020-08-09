Saints' Chauncey Gardner-Johnson Announces He's Changed His Name to Ceedy Duce

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 9, 2020

New Orleans Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (22) warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill/Associated Press

There will be no more Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in the New Orleans Saints' secondary.

Instead, Ceedy Duce will help defend against the pass.

As Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football shared, the safety formerly known as Gardner-Johnson announced he changed his name:

"Time to pave a way for my own imagine that I want no more judgment thoughts on me because you really don't know me, until you understand me as a person I won't speak unless spoken to," he wrote.

The Saints selected the University of Florida product in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft. He appeared in all 16 games as a rookie and tallied 49 tackles, eight passes defended, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. 

Related

    Bengals Hosting Mike Daniels

    Cincy expected to sign former Pro Bowl DT Mike Daniels after a visit today (Schefter)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bengals Hosting Mike Daniels

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Refs Unveil Safety Protections, Opt-Out Program

    Officials to receive $30K stipend, guaranteed job in 2021 if they opt out this season

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Refs Unveil Safety Protections, Opt-Out Program

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Teams Ready to Take a Huge Leap in 2020

    Which squads can make the big jump this year?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Teams Ready to Take a Huge Leap in 2020

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Favre: Brady May Be Most Affected by COVID-19 Restrictions

    'He's gotta be saying, 'How am I going to get the chemistry I'm wanting to have with the guys?'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Favre: Brady May Be Most Affected by COVID-19 Restrictions

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report