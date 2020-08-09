Saints' Chauncey Gardner-Johnson Announces He's Changed His Name to Ceedy Duce

Butch Dill/Associated Press

There will be no more Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in the New Orleans Saints' secondary.

Instead, Ceedy Duce will help defend against the pass.

As Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football shared, the safety formerly known as Gardner-Johnson announced he changed his name:

"Time to pave a way for my own imagine that I want no more judgment thoughts on me because you really don't know me, until you understand me as a person I won't speak unless spoken to," he wrote.

The Saints selected the University of Florida product in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft. He appeared in all 16 games as a rookie and tallied 49 tackles, eight passes defended, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.