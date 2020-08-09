Damian Lillard on Clippers: 'Motherf--kers Talkin' S--t, They're Still Hurtin'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 9, 2020

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) dribbles during the second half against the LA Clippers in an NBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Kim Klement/Associated Press

We thought we got some pretty good NBA drama Saturday with the back and forth between Damian Lillard, Paul George and Patrick Beverley. 

In his Zoom press conference discussing George and Beverley's mockery of his "Dame Time" celebration after he missed a pair of clutch free throws and a three-pointer late in the Blazers' loss to the Clippers on Saturday, Lillard gave a pointed-but-diplomatic answer.

"The reason they react like that is because of what they expect, which is a sign of respect and just shows what I've done at a high clip, more times than not," Lillard told reporters. "I'm not offended by it."

Turns out we didn't even get the good version.

"Motherf--kers talkin' s--t. They're still hurtin', that's why," Lillard said as he left the interview room, per Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

The pair of Clippers players and Lillard kept things going on Instagram, with Lillard calling George and Beverley "chumps" while ripping PG for switching teams.

The whole exchange was hilarious because all sides had a point. Lillard and the Blazers did choke away a game the Clippers basically handed to them on a silver platter, not playing Kawhi Leonard at all and sitting George for the final stretch of the fourth quarter for some awkwardly-timed "load management." If we were conspiracy theorists, we might suggest the Clippers were trying to make the Lakers' lives more difficult by helping Portland into the No. 8 seed.

And Lillard has knocked George and Beverley out of the playoffs, including a dagger right in George's face to end his time in Oklahoma City last year. All good NBA drama happens when both sides can claim superiority.

