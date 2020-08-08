T.J. Warren Drops 39 Points as Pacers Beat LeBron James, Lakers 116-111

Kim Klement/Associated Press

If it's possible for the No. 1 team in the Western Conference to give fans cause for concern ahead of the playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers have plenty to worry about.

Saturday's 116-111 loss to the Indiana Pacers marks the third straight defeat for LA following double-digit losses to the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets. The Lakers offense has been out of sync for a week now and has just two seeding games left to correct its issues before the postseason begins.

LeBron James was given a rest against the Rockets. Danny Green had the day off Saturday. The Lakers struggled in both instances.

For the Pacers, it's a bounce-back victory after falling to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday.

Notable Performers

Video Play Button Videos you might like

T.J. Warren, SF, Indiana Pacers: 39 points, 5 rebounds, 15-of-22 FG

Victor Oladipo, SG, Indiana Pacers: 22 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists

LeBron James, SF, Los Angeles Lakers: 31 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists

Anthony Davis, PF, Los Angeles Lakers: 8 points, 8 rebounds, 3-of-14 FG

What's Next

The Lakers have another tough matchup coming Monday night against a Denver Nuggets team that's working toward clinching the No. 2 seed in the West. Tipoff is at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.

Indiana will also take the court Monday for its next game, meeting the Miami Heat at 8 p.m. in a non-nationally televised contest.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.