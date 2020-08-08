Ben Simmons Trade Rumors: Cavs Believe They Have 'Enticing' Package for 76ers

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Ben Simmons' season is likely over, with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reporting Saturday that the Philadelphia 76ers guard will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, but the Cleveland Cavaliers may be interested in making the 2019-20 campaign his last in Philly.

According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, the Cavs believe they may have an "enticing" trade package to bring Simmons to Ohio this offseason:

"But the Cavs believe they have enough to assemble an enticing package, especially with recent first-rounders littering the roster, a top six pick coming in October and a future first from the Milwaukee Bucks.

"Those picks, combined with one of the young guys and some salary filler, is a good start. It’s also why the Cavs have spent the first few years of the post-LeBron era stockpiling assets. In any potential trade discussion, the Cavs would cling tightest to Kevin Porter Jr."

