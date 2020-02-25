76ers' Ben Simmons Reportedly Without Timetable to Return from Back Injury

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IFebruary 25, 2020
Alerted 45s ago in the B/R App

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - FEBRUARY 22: Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers waits for a pass during the first half of a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on February 22, 2020 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star point guard Ben Simmons will miss at least two weeks after he suffered a nerve impingement in his lower back, according to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski added, "There's no timeline for a Simmons return, but an evaluation in two weeks is more of an initial benchmark date than an expectation of a quick return to the lineup."

Simmons initially tweaked his back in the Sixers' first practice after the All-Star break. He missed the team's 112-104 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday but returned to the floor during Saturday's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks

However, Simmons was forced to leave the loss early after aggravating the back injury. 

According to Charania, Simmons "will undergo daily treatment and rehab after he consulted with several specialists internally and externally."

A two-time All-Star, Simmons has been superb for the Sixers this season as they seek to find some footing in a crowded Eastern Conference. 

To date, he's averaged 16.7 points, 8.2 assists, 7.8 rebounds and a league-leading 2.1 steals per game while shooting 58.5 percent from the field. 

Shake Milton should handle more extensive duties at point guard for the time being, while the newly acquired Alec Burks figures to slot in as a secondary on-ball playmaker. 

Related

    Embiid Quietly Dazzled as a Passer While Dropping 49

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    Embiid Quietly Dazzled as a Passer While Dropping 49

    Liberty Ballers
    via Liberty Ballers

    Embiid Apologizes for Flipping Off Huerter After Late-Game Steal

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Embiid Apologizes for Flipping Off Huerter After Late-Game Steal

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    New Custom NBA Jerseys 🛒

    🔥 Khaled x Heat 🌴 Schoolboy Q x Lakers 🗽 Dipset x Knicks B/R collab’d with eight artists. Tap to buy 📲

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New Custom NBA Jerseys 🛒

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP

    Euro MVP Keeps Rejecting NBA

    Sergio Llull may have been one of the great Spaniards in the NBA, but he keeps saying no. Here’s why ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Euro MVP Keeps Rejecting NBA

    Matthew Foley
    via Bleacher Report