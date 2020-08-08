Pelicans Rumors: Jason Kidd, Ty Lue Could Be HC Candidates If Gentry Is Fired

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Alvin Gentry has one year remaining on his contract with the New Orleans Pelicans, but the organization could consider two prominent assistant coaches to replace him if it makes a change.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Tyronn Lue and Jason Kidd might receive consideration to become the Pelicans head coach if Gentry exits.

Gentry has seemingly been on the hot seat for most of this season after the Pelicans got off to a 6-22 start. The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported in December that the organization would be "more likely" to make a change at head coach before it would consider moving players like Jrue Holiday in a trade.

New Orleans wound up holding on to Gentry and has improved as this season has gone on, posting a 24-17 record since Dec. 18.

If the Pelicans do make a change, there's no reason to think this won't be the most sought-after job. They have a terrific core of talent, led by Holiday, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. (Ingram is eligible for restricted free agency this offseason.)

Kidd has reportedly earned high marks from LeBron James as an assistant on Frank Vogel's staff with the Los Angeles Lakers this season. He has a 183-190 record in five seasons as a head coach between the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.

Per ESPN's Kevin Arnovitz, James regards Kidd "as the only person alive who sees the game of basketball with his level of clarity."

Lue took over as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers midway through the 2015-16 season. He led them to an NBA championship that season and went 128-83 in parts of four years with the team.