Draymond Green Says Kevin Durant Is the 'Best Scorer Ever...Not Even Close'

Despite having some on-court differences during their three seasons as teammates, Draymond Green certainly appreciates the talent Kevin Durant possesses.

During TNT's NBA pregame show on Saturday, Green called Durant the "best scorer ever," adding it's "not even close."

Green played with Durant for all three of the latter's seasons with the Golden State Warriors, though one of the most infamous moments of Durant's tenure came Nov. 12, 2018, against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The two got into a heated exchange on the bench after Green grabbed a rebound and brought the ball up with the score tied in the final seconds of the fourth quarter instead of passing it to Durant, who was calling for the ball.

Considering Green and the Warriors won two championships and reached the NBA Finals in each of Durant's seasons with the team, there shouldn't be any hard feelings between the two.

It's also hard to argue with Green's assessment of Durant's scoring ability. The 10-time All-Star has averaged 27.0 points per game in his career, has led the league in scoring four times and has shot 51.4 percent overall (39.1 percent from three) in seven seasons from 2012-13 to 2018-19.