Cardinals vs. Cubs Postponed Because of Another Positive COVID-19 Test

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Friday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs has been postponed after one player tested positive for COVID-19.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported no determination has been made for the rest of the series. MLB said a decision will be made after further testing and contact tracing has been completed.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

