Cardinals vs. Cubs Postponed Because of Another Positive COVID-19 Test

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 7, 2020

In this general view of Busch Stadium the St. Louis Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Pirates without fans in the stands during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 25, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Friday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs has been postponed after one player tested positive for COVID-19. 

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported no determination has been made for the rest of the series. MLB said a decision will be made after further testing and contact tracing has been completed.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

