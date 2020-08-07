MLS Power Rankings: Where Every Team Stands Ahead of MLS Is Back Final

1 of 9

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

26. Inter Miami (0-5-0; 0 points)

After years of anticipation for its debut, Inter Miami failed to live up to expectations in its first five games.

The expansion side was knocked out of MLS is Back without a victory, but it did produce two goals in Group A, which produced a trio of quarterfinalists.

The good news for Miami is it has a star attacker in place in Rodolfo Pizarro, and there is hope Matias Pellegrini, Julian Carranza and others come into form with more games together.

The addition of former Atlanta United center back Leandro Gonzalez Pirez should help ease some defensive concerns and bring more stability in front of Luis Robles.

25. L.A. Galaxy (0-3-2; 2 points)

Well, the good news for the L.A. Galaxy is they are not restarting the season without a point.

Guillermo Barros Schelotto's side produced a draw in Group F and another in one of its two regular-season contests, but it still resides at the bottom of the Western Conference.

To escape the West basement, the Galaxy have to improve their defense, which has conceded 11 goals in five games.

If that happens, the Galaxy could slide into the playoff positions if Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez recovers well from the calf injury that took him out of MLS is Back.

24. Nashville SC (0-2-0; 0 points)

Even though Nashville SC lost its first two regular-season games, it showed some promise in defeats to Atlanta United and Portland Timbers.

Unfortunately, the expansion side has not taken the field since March 8 after it was withdrawn from MLS is Back because of a high number of positive COVID-19 cases.

Nashville has a solid spine with center backs Walker Zimmerman and David Romney as well as defensive midfielder Dax McCarty, but it may take a few weeks to get into full game shape.

23. Atlanta United (2-3-0; 6 points)

Atlanta's pair of wins over Nashville and FC Cincinnati seem like an eternity ago, given everything the club has been through since then.

The Five Stripes' abrupt exit from the MLS is Back group stage cost Frank de Boer his job and raised questions about how the club can achieve success without striker Josef Martinez.

Adding Erick "Cubo" Torres will be a boost to the attack since the Mexican forward carries experience from two previous stints in MLS. Even if Torres scores in bunches, though, Atlanta needs more out of Ezequiel Barco and Gonzalo "Pity" Martinez to reclaim its spot atop the East.

22. Colorado Rapids (2-2-1; 7 points)

Colorado entered MLS is Back as the sexy sleeper pick from some experts, but it did not follow up on that title.

The Rapids finished last in Group D because of a pair of losses and a 2-2 draw with Minnesota United.

Robin Fraser's side has a foundation to build on from opening wins over D.C. United and Orlando City, as well as the Group D finale result against the Loons, but it has to be more consistent to rise up the West standings.

21. Houston Dynamo (0-2-3; 3 points)

Houston is another team that could develop from sleeper to playoff contender with more games under Tab Ramos.

The Dynamo have a pair of consistent scorers in Mauro Manotas and Alberth Elis, and Memo Rodriguez took another step in his development at MLS is Back.

Just like Colorado, Houston displayed some positive things in Orlando, but it needs to have a more complete product to beat some of the other teams that are further along in their development.