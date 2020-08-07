Exclusive: Big E on WWE SmackDown Singles Run, Booker T, New Day's Success, More

3 of 7

Everyone from Mick Foley to CM Punk has incredibly complimentary of Big E's newfound singles success in recent weeks. Booker T has also been high on him for many years but has gone on the record in saying that "trying to be The New Day is not gonna work for him as far as him working at the top of the card."

A common criticism of Big E from some fans for years has been that his current character isn't world title material. Kofi Kingston dealt with similar criticisms while WWE champion, but it's important to note that it was the New Day act that led them to becoming as popular as they are.

While he has a massive amount of respect for the five-time world champion and agrees that evolution is key, he doesn't think going from being the type of babyface he is at the moment to acting serious overnight makes sense.

"If I were to come out a week later and you see me for five years pouring cereal on people's heads and log-rolling to the ring and suddenly I'm serious, to me there's a vast disconnect," he said. "Like, what's changed? Because you're no longer doing tags, now you're a different person? That doesn't make a lot of sense to me. I think also it's about what makes me different, what makes me unique. We have guys that are taller than me and bigger than me. We have Bobby Lashley, you have your Brock Lesnar. We have these guys that can be serious and play that role well and I don't want to ever be a lite version of anyone else."

Big E echoed Xavier Woods' Twitter thoughts on the matter, agreeing that listening to other people's opinions as far as what would work for them at the beginning of their run together didn't get them anywhere. Listening to their own intuition, however, did.

"This is not a shot at Booker at all. I am so thoroughly entertained by his career, but this man had a world title around his waist as King Booker doing a faux English accent. You know I mean? Let's put things in perspective here. And it was entertaining and it was great and it worked! For me, I hear some of it because people bring it to my attention and I know Booker is a supporter, so this is not supposed to be a shot at him.

"We've had conversations too where he's said some really nice things to me to my face, so I'm not here to take shots at him," he said. "I learned a lot from watching him, he's a guy I loved watching as a kid. He meant so much to so many of us as someone who was a great talent and a great entertainer, but for me, it's going to be about telling a story that makes sense. It doesn't make sense to me to suddenly be serious."

Big E added that he doesn't want to lose what makes him special. He believes he's more than just the comedic aspects of his act but realizes it's a big part of it. He aims to find the right balance.

"I want to be as entertaining as possible outside the ring and in the ring," he said. "Things have to make sense. It allows me to go somewhere if I'm still myself. If you're always angry, if you're always serious, there's no place to go if someone pushes you. I like where I'm at now."