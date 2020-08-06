Ozzie Guillen Says He Hates 'Fake' Ex-MLBer Nick Swisher 'With His Heart'

Former Chicago White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen throws out a ceremonial pitch with his granddaughter Adela before the start of a baseball game Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Chicago.
Jim Young/Associated Press

There are moments in sports when you just need to step back and let the video do the work. 

This is one of those moments.

While we'll transcribe below for those reading at work, please take a moment and watch Ozzie Guillen describe his hatred for Nick Swisher. It's the only way to truly do it justice.

To be fair to Guillen, he wasn't exactly catching Swisher with a stray. NBC Sports Chicago co-host Chuck Garfien teed him up by asking whether he disliked Carlos Gomez or Swisher more during his time as a manager. 

Guillen did not disappoint.

"Oh my god, Nick. Nobody can compare that with Nick Swisher. I hate Nick Swisher with my heart," Guillen responded.

Guillen wouldn't elaborate on why he hated Swisher, other than calling him "fake," but did note the feeling was mutual.

"I never talked to him. I was managing him, but I don't like the way his attitude was all fake, and I don't like fake people," Guillen said.

Swisher played for Guillen with the White Sox during the 2008 campaign before being traded to the New York Yankees. Guillen said their one season together was "one year too long."

