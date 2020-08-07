Analysing Weird Transfer Rumours That Could Come True This Summer

Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

There are few things in football more exciting than a big transfer that catches people by surprise.

So we have decided to run down five of the more unexpected transfer rumours of this summer to break down why they might not be quite as unrealistic as they first seem.

Clubs are now able to make deals and will continue to do so into the new season, which is scheduled to begin 12 September. And even with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market, there are some possibilities for big-name moves to surprising destinations.

We begin with one at the Emirates Stadium...

Philippe Coutinho to Arsenal

Mixed messages are coming out of Arsenal. On one hand, sources insist a lack of cash means the club won't spend much on transfer fees and that they will look for loans, free agents and swap deals this summer.

Yet on another front, there is evidence of big spending, with a new contract worth around £250,000 a week on the table for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, a three-year deal in the offing for Chelsea's soon-to-be 32-year-old Willian and now strong rumours of a push to sign Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona.

Willian and Coutinho are both represented by super agent Kia Joorabchian, who seems to have a growing influence on the club's business, and it is with that in mind that a transfer for the former Liverpool man cannot be dismissed.

Arsenal are not going to sign him right now, but sources have suggested to Bleacher Report that there is a possibility this transfer could materialise towards the end of the transfer window.

David Silva to Lazio

When David Silva's time at Manchester City came to an end, many figures around the club felt a romantic return to Valencia was on the cards.

Yet it is Lazio who have shown the most serious intent to offer the midfielder a new home.

Sources in Italy explained how they are putting forward a two-year contract offer to the player and are in contact with his representatives to convince him over the move.

There is some confidence around the Rome-based club that they can sign him, particularly as they have UEFA Champions League football to offer, though sources also indicated to B/R that Lazio can often fail to follow through with ambitious transfer plans.

Talks are ongoing, but Silva, 34, does still have that path into Valencia, as well as an offer in MLS to think about if a move to Lazio does not work out.

John Stones to Chelsea

This does seem an odd transfer to pursue, but sources believe it could become a good value option, and that is why Chelsea have discussed the idea.

Frank Lampard admires John Stones, and Chelsea will sound out City to get an idea of what would be needed to sign him this summer.

Stones joined Manchester City for £47.5 million in 2016, making him the second-most expensive defender in football at the time. But the centre-back's form, confidence and reputation have dropped since then, and City are willing to let him move on.

Stones started just four Premier League matches this calendar year, and it is expected he will be available for under £30 million. That sort of figure might make a deal worth pursuing for the 26-year-old England international. West Ham United are also interested.

There are other options Chelsea are looking into first, but Stones might yet emerge as a man to bulk up the defence for next season.

Interestingly, sources say Chelsea have also checked out the availability of James Tarkowski at Burnley.

Allan to Everton

Everton first looked into this in January and are now revisiting the idea of convincing Allan to move from Naples to Merseyside.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti is a huge fan of the midfielder, but the discussions are still in the very early stages, and it is unclear exactly how much the Premier League club would have to pay.

Allan has played more than 200 games for Napoli, yet they have plenty of other options in his position, so there is a feeling around the club that this move might have more chance of happening this time.

And Everton intend to show big ambition this summer to keep Ancelotti happy. A signing like this would be a big statement.

Branislav Ivanovic to Fulham

A return to the English top-flight for 36-year-old Branislav Ivanovic would be a big surprise, but there is serious interest.

More experience is needed in the Fulham squad for next season after being promoted from the Championship, but it was still a surprise to see Serbian outlet B92.net (h/t Football 365) link Ivanovic with a move.

The former Chelsea defender is leaving Zenit Saint Petersburg and is keen on the idea of one final year in the Premier League.

Everton have made contact through representatives, and there have been talks over a contract at Goodison Park. But a move to Fulham is more appealing given he is already familiar with west London and would also link up with pal Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Fulham will take a cautious approach to their signings after the disaster of their big splurge two years ago, but Ivanovic might yet provide a short-term solution as depth for their back line.