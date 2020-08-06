NCAA Football Preseason Rankings 2020: Expert Reactions to Amway Top 25

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Amid the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the upcoming college football season, the preseason 2020 Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA Today was officially released Thursday afternoon.

As expected, Clemson claimed the No. 1 spot with quarterback Trevor Lawrence and a number of other key players returning from last year's 14-1 squad that reached the CFP National Championship Game.

Big Ten front-runners Ohio State finished a close second in the balloting, with Alabama, Georgia and LSU rounding out the fop five.

Here's a quick rundown of the full rankings:

1. Clemson

2. Ohio State

3. Alabama

4. Georgia

5. LSU

6. Oklahoma

7. Penn State

8. Florida

9. Oregon

10. Notre Dame

11. Auburn

12. Wisconsin

13. Texas A&M

14. Texas

15. Michigan

16. Oklahoma State

17. USC

18. Minnesota

19. North Carolina

20. Utah

21. UCF

22. Cincinnati

23. Iowa

24. Virginia Tech

25. Iowa State

While an ACC team sits atop the rankings, the SEC was well represented as usual:

North Carolina is a team on the rise, and head coach Mack Brown told reporters that he was pleased with the team's position at No. 19 in the poll, via Zoom:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

On the flip side, Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell was not a fan of his team's placement at No. 22 on the heels of an 11-3 season:

There have already been several notable players who have opted out of the 2020 season, including Penn State All-American linebacker Micah Parsons. That raises a fair question:

Chris Vannini of The Athletic provided some interesting statistics regarding the lack of Group of Five teams in the preseason poll in recent years, including a notable snub of Memphis this year:

Despite the oft-overlooked nature of being a Group of Five school, UCF can still boast something that no other team in the state of Florida can:

It remains to be seen what exactly the 2020 college football season is going to look like and there's a lot to be sorted out in the days and weeks to come, but the coaches poll at least gives us something to debate in the meantime.