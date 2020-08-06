College Fantasy Football 2020: Flex Player Rankings and Creative Team Names

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Oklahoma State resides in the middle of the preseason Amway Coaches Poll at No. 16, but it could rank first in top college football fantasy players.

The Cowboys are expected to have one of the most dynamic FBS offenses with running back Chuba Hubbard and wide receiver Tylan Wallace back for another year.

Hubbard and Wallace will be two of the most coveted players in the first round of drafts in leagues of any size because of the numbers they put up in 2019 and the potential for another big season alongside quarterback Spencer Sanders.

Top-ranked Clemson carries a candidate for the No. 1 pick in running back Travis Etienne, but the most valuable player out of the perennial title contenders could be LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

Chase is regarded as one of the top prospects in the 2021 NFL draft class and is expected to stand out in a refurbished LSU offense.

Flex Player Rankings

1. Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State

2. Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis

3. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

4. Jaret Patterson, RB, Buffalo

5. Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

6. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

7. Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State

8. Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi State

9. Tamorrion Terry, WR, Florida State

10. Marquez Stevenson, WR, Houston

11. DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

12. Sage Surratt, WR, Wake Forest

13. Kobe Lewis, RB, Central Michigan

14. Trey Sermon, RB, Ohio State

15. Reggie Roberson, WR, SMU

16. Dazz Newsome, WR, North Carolina

17. Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

18. Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

19. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

20. Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville

Oklahoma State Duo Will Be Coveted in 1st Round

Matthew Putney/Associated Press

Oklahoma State is expected to have one of the most electric offenses in college football.

Sanders has two dynamic skill position players to work with in Hubbard and Wallace. Hubbard will likely be drafted higher because of the value that running backs carry.

Hubbard averaged 6.4 yards per carry with 2,094 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns last season. Given the Cowboys' reliance on him and the susceptible defenses in the Big 12, he could replicate or better those totals.

Wallace hauled in 53 receptions for 903 yards and eight scores. He should be the primary target for Sanders, who is expected to improve with a full year of experience under his belt.

Hubbard and Wallace will go up against five Big 12 defenses that allowed over 25 points per game in 2019. Two of those teams, Texas and Texas Tech, allowed over 300 passing yards per contest, and four Big 12 teams conceded over 150 rushing yards per game.

Oklahoma State also had a propensity to concede at a high rate in 2019, as it gave up 25 points or more in seven games, six of which were in conference play.

If Mike Gundy's program does not clean up its defense, the pressure could be again on the offense to win games.

Hubbard and Wallace can strike for scores in an instant, and with more experience at quarterback, they could outpace their 2019 production and be cornerstones of fantasy lineups.

Will Ja'Marr Chase Replicate Standout Sophomore Season?

Eric Gay/Associated Press

One of the biggest on-field questions this season will be how LSU defends its national title after the departure of many key players.

Chase is one of the few familiar faces on an offense that had three first-round NFL draft picks and four others chosen in April.

The Fred Biletnikoff Award winner as the nation's top wide receiver will be the top target for Myles Brennan, but he is far from the only talented player there. Terrace Marshall, Racey McMath and Arik Gilbert are among the players expected to thrive alongside him.

Even if everything goes well for the junior, it may be hard for Chase to replicate his 84-catch, 1,780-yard sophomore season.

LSU's offense may need a game or two to click, and with fewer matchups in the 10-game SEC-only schedule, his numbers may diminish a bit.

The good news for Chase is LSU is scheduled to open with Ole Miss and then face Arkansas and Mississippi State in October.

That could allow the Tigers to figure out any issues before a difficult November that features matchups with Alabama, Auburn and Texas A&M.

If LSU finds a rhythm early, Chase should earn double-digit touchdowns and average 10-15 yards per catch at minimum as he looks to solidify his spot on top of NFL draft boards. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Chase third on his big board for the 2021 NFL draft.

Creative Team Names

Moore Fantasy Points

Air Raiders

Book It!

Look Into My Cristobal

Fielding Winners

Brohm Squad

Chasing The Gold

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.