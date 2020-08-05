Big Ten Football Players Call for Increased COVID-19 Safety Measures in Proposal

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 5, 2020

The Big Ten logo is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Big Ten football players released a statement through the College Athlete Unity organization Wednesday seeking more comprehensive conversations with the NCAA and the conference about safety measures for the 2020 college football season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A 24-point plan, called the "Big Ten Unity Proposal," posted on The Players' Tribune seeks further oversight and transparency about the handling of COVID-19 after the conference announced the schedule and pandemic protocols for the upcoming season earlier Wednesday:

"While we appreciate the Big Ten's recently announced plan for the upcoming season, we believe that the conference's proposal falls short in certain areas. Given that the players are the primary stakeholders in the business of college sports, we believe any course of action moving forward needs to include player input. We are deeply disappointed with the lack of leadership demonstrated by the NCAA with respect to player safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. We believe that the NCAA must—on its own and through collaboration with the conference—devise a comprehensive plan to ensure the safety and well-being of players leading up to and during the upcoming fall season."

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

