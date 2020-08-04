Lou Williams Will Play in Clippers vs Suns After Clearing 10-Day Quarantine

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams' agent Wallace Prather confirmed to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium that Williams will return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers told reporters Williams would be on a minutes restriction, which "will be guided by his lungs most likely."

The NBA had ordered Williams to remain in quarantine for 10 days after he visited the Magic City gentlemen's club in Atlanta for dinner while on an excused absence from the league's Walt Disney World Resort campus.

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Bobby Marks, Williams told the NBA's investigators that he attended a viewing service for the father of a family friend. Following the service, he briefly visited Magic City.

The Los Angeles Times' Jenny Jarvie spoke with a dancer, Aries, who was working at the club when Williams was there.

"After placing an order with the Magic City kitchen, the high-scoring Clippers guard ambled around the club, Aries said, and she was one of a few dancers who performed for him, keeping a six-foot distance," Jarvie wrote.

The 33-year-old is such a frequent visitor of Magic City that he has a batch of lemon pepper barbecue wings named in his honor. He told ESPN's Ros Gold-Onwude in April that Magic City was his "favorite restaurant in the world."

Still, the trip was bound to result in repercussions from the NBA, which has worked diligently to limit the spread of COVID-19 at its bubble in Orlando, Florida.

Williams' absence didn't hurt the Clippers too much as they restarted the season. They fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in their opener before coasting to victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.

The Lakers clinched the top seed in the Western Conference with Monday's win over the Utah Jazz. Moving into first was a long shot for the Clippers before the restart. More important will be holding onto the No. 2 seed, with 1.5 games separating L.A. from the Denver Nuggets.