Report: TE Jerell Adams to Sign Ravens Contract Amid Walker, Reed Rumors

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 3, 2020

Houston Texans tight end Jerell Adams during a joint NFL football practice with the Green Bay Packers Monday, Aug 5, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Mike Roemer/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens are expected to sign veteran tight end Jerell Adams, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. 

That comes after ESPN's Josina Anderson reported earlier Monday that the team had interest in veteran options at the position like Jordan Reed and Delanie Walker. 

                                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

