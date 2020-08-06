Ranking the SEC's Best out-of-Conference Rivalries in College Football

0 of 7

John Raoux/Associated Press

With the SEC planning on a conference-only schedule for the 2020 college football season, a handful of key nonconference rivalries will be left on the cutting-room floor.

Emphasis on "handful," though, as there aren't many SEC teams that schedule the same nonconference opponent year after year. Just to get this list up to seven games, we had to include one matchup that hasn't been played since 2011 and another that can only be considered a rivalry because of recent College Football Playoff showdowns.

However, the 2020 season will feel incomplete without the top four pairings on this list.

Clemson and South Carolina have played every year since William Taft was in office. Georgia and Georgia Tech haven't missed a meeting since Calvin Coolidge was president. And while Kentucky-Louisville and Florida-Florida State are both more recent rivalries, they have been great end-of-season battles for quite a few years.

Here's hoping we get to see these matchups again in 2021—or, even better, during bowl season this year.