B/R College Football Staff's Preseason SEC Awards

1 of 8

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Fun fact: A different SEC coach has been named coach of the year in each of the last 10 seasons. In fact, if you look at both the AP vote and the coaches vote, there have been 13 unique coaches with no duplicates over the past decade.

That's largely because there's no agreed-upon criteria for such an award. Does it go to the coach who accomplished the most with the least amount of talent? To the one who most exceeded preseason expectations? Or simply to the best one / best team?

In the preseason, you almost have to default to the latter option. And considering Alabama and Georgia are projected to meet in the SEC championship, it makes sense that we're torn between Nick Saban and Kirby Smart for the league's preseason coach of the year.

Each coach is looking for redemption after a 2019 season in which he suffered two losses and was humbled by a Joe Burrow-led freight train from Baton Rouge. Each coach also faces the challenge of breaking in a relatively new starting quarterback during an offseason like no other.

They'll battle during the regular season, but expect this competition to be settled in the SEC championship.

Others receiving votes: Dan Mullen, Florida