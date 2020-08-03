B/R College Football Staff SEC Preseason Poll

0 of 5

David Goldman/Associated Press

Though a cloud of uncertainty still lingers over the 2020 college football season, the SEC's version of the much-anticipated show is slated to begin Sep. 26.

And if the campaign can be played, it's full of intrigue.

The league recently approved a 10-game, SEC-only schedule. While losing nonconference games such as LSU-Texas, Alabama-USC and a quarter of interstate rivalries is unfortunate, the two extra conference games will throw an irregular twist in the standings.

Alabama and Georgia are perceived as the top contenders, but LSU is the reigning national champion. Auburn, Florida and Texas A&M are all nationally respected teams, and Tennessee has demanded some attention after a scorching finish to 2019.

Between the strength of the league and unique circumstances, opinions on the SEC are bound to vary. B/R brought together the college football crew—David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Kerry Miller, Joel Reuter and Brad Shepard—to cast a preseason ballot and find a consensus to a pivotal question: Who's winning the SEC?

In the 14-team SEC, a first-place vote is worth 14 points, followed by 13 points for second, 12 for third, etc.