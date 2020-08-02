Lakers' LeBron James Praises Raptors, Says They Deserve More Credit Post-Kawhi

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Toronto Raptors haven't been given much of a chance to repeat as NBA champions by outsiders, but LeBron James said players around the league respect the defending champs as true contenders.

He said the following after the Lakers' 107-92 loss to Toronto on Saturday, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN:

"That's a great team. No ifs, ands or buts. Exceptionally well-coached and championship DNA. You can never take that away from a ballclub if you win a championship. And even before that, they just got playoff-tested guys. Guys that played not only here in the NBA in big games but also in FIBA games as well. Marc [Gasol] has been in big games throughout his whole life pretty much it seems like.

"So, that's just a great team. The media may not talk about them much or give them much credit because Kawhi [Leonard] is gone, but players in the league definitely know what type of team they are."

