Red Flags for Every Top-10 NBA Free Agent

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

From undrafted to waived (four times!) to dark-horse Sixth Man of the Year candidate, Christian Wood emerged as one of the most unassuming breakout stories of the 2019-20 season. All you have to do is follow his Twitter feed to see just how confident the 24-year-old has always been, and it's about to translate to a sizable payday.

Over his last 12 games, Wood contributed 22.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 56.3 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from three on 4.1 attempts per game (65.3 true shooting percentage). The Pistons were 11 points better than their opponents per 100 possessions with Wood on the floor, which puts him in the 95th percentile.

His ability to attack the basket, guard the boards and space the floor makes him the perfect modern-day stretch big, and he should reap the rewards this fall.

But Wood still has his share of deficiencies. His playmaking for others is minimal to nonexistent. One year after ranking in the 1st percentile in assist-to-usage ratio, he ranked in the 9th with Detroit.

On the defensive side, he's willing to contest on the perimeter and in the paint, grading in the 84th percentile for three-point contests per 75 possessions and the 81st percentile for rim contests per 75 possessions, according to BBall Index. However, his versatility is limited on that end. He graded no better than the 27th percentile in possessions defending positions 1-3.

Wood will be expensive after earning just over $4.3 million in five seasons. Still, he seems like a relatively safe project for a team looking for someone to gobble up points and boards efficiently while using his broad wingspan to contest on the other end. As long as they aren't looking for someone who can create for others or defend multiple positions, they should walk away pleased with their new addition.