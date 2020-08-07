Top 3 Realistic Landing Spots for NBA's Best Free Agents

2 of 5

Los Angeles Clippers

Both reliable and durable, Montrezl Harrell has emerged as one of the most efficient and electric young rolling bigs in the NBA. At just 26, he is the only player to average over 16 points per game while shooting 58 percent from the field during each of the last two seasons. This year, he's one of just three to score over 17 points per game on 58 percent shooting (Zion Williamson, John Collins).

The Clippers need someone of Harrell's ilk. They have no means to replace him beyond exceptions or trade and have very few resources after packaging their picks to the New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder.

However, according to an Eastern Conference executive who spoke to B/R's Eric Pincus, they may not see Harrell as a starter long-term: "Harrell isn't a starter. His numbers against frontline centers aren't good. He and [Ivica] Zubac can't play together."

While Zubac is under contract for three more years, Harrell's scoring punch off the bench earns him nearly 10 more minutes per game. However, Zubac has a more affordable contract, making just over $7 million in average annual value.

And with $115 million locked up in 10 players, it's hard to imagine the Clippers will have the flexibility to bring Harrell back at his desired numbers. Also, it's worth mentioning that other franchises will probably offer him more money and a starting position.

New York Knicks

With newly appointed president Leon Rose, the Knicks may have improved their odds of landing a big fish in free agency.

True, they have plenty of help in the frontcourt with Julius Randle, Taj Gibson (team option), Mitchell Robinson and Bobby Portis (team option) under contract for the 2020-21 season. However, none can lift their offensive ceiling quite like Harrell could. The Knicks finished 28th in offensive rating and 29th in scoring in 2019-20. Harrell could help with that.

He can get his own shot, having graded in the 96th percentile for both total isolations and isolation impact per 75 possessions, per BBall Index. When he does shoot, he often does so at the rim. He graded in the 99th percentile for both unassisted field-goal attempts at the rim per 75 possessions and overall finishing talent, also per BBall Index.

With $41.5 million available this offseason, according to Yahoo Sports' Keith Smith, the Knicks could utilize their spending power on Harrell, as well as the next player on our list.

Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets appear to be a perfect match for Harrell's services after finishing 28th in offensive rating. He would immediately inject the scoring punch they have been lacking.

With $22.5 million available to spend, it would be in Charlotte's best interest to make a splash for a well-known free agent. Few teams possess the cap space necessary for such a move, so the Hornets find themselves in an enviable position.

They could also sell Harrell on the development of Devonte' Graham and Terry Rozier, each of whom averaged 18 points per game while shooting well above league average from three. P.J. Washington could also emerge as the perfect frontcourt partner after shooting 37.4 percent from three in 2019-20.

The Hornets could allow Harrell to continue coming off the bench if they prefer to start veteran anchor Cody Zeller, or they could move Zeller to the bench. Either way, the marriage would appear to make a lot of sense for both parties.