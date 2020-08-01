Heat's Meyers Leonard: Standing for National Anthem 'Just What Was in My Heart'

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard addressed his decision to remain standing for the national anthem prior to Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets.

Speaking to reporters after Miami's 125-105 win, Leonard said it's "just what was in my heart" and further explained his position, via ESPN's Marc J. Spears:

"I've had many difficult conversations with my current teammates and some of my former teammates. It's just what was in my heart.

"I think I can be a beacon of light or someone be for both not only for my voice or platform and action, but in everything I'm doing. I certainly support Black Lives Matter. Again, I am very aware of what is going on. But I can be both. My patriotism runs deep.



"While this is incredibly difficult, I am very thankful for the Miami Heat organization and my teammates and former teammates who have said that there can be some people that don't understand you, but know the people that love you and know you stand with you."

Leonard's decision wasn't a surprise, as he told Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press in an interview before the game that he chose to stand in support of his brother, who is a member of the United States Marines and did two tours in Afghanistan.

"I am with the Black Lives Matter movement and I love and support the military and my brother and the people who have fought to defend our rights in this country," Leonard said to Reynolds.

Even though a majority of NBA players and coaches have taken a knee in peaceful protest against police brutality and systemic racism during the national anthem since the season restarted on Thursday, there have been a few who have remained standing.

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac stood and chose not to wear a Black Lives Matter T-shirt prior to Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

"For me Black lives are supported through the gospel," Isaac told reporters. "All lives are supported through the gospel. We all have things that we do wrong and sometimes it gets to a place that we're pointing fingers at who's wrong is worst. Or who's wrong is seen, so I feel like the Bible tells us that we all fall short of God's glory. That will help bring us closer together and get past skin color. And get past anything that's on the surface and doesn't really get into the hearts or men and women."

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich and assistant coach Becky Hammon chose to stand for the anthem on Friday, though both of them wore Black Lives Matter T-shirts.

Popovich declined to answer why he opted to stand, telling reporters he would "prefer to keep that to myself."

Leonard told reporters he believes, "There is a line in the sand and it says if I don't kneel, then I'm not with Black Lives Matter. That is not true."

The Heat center did wear a Black Lives Matter shirt before the game. He also opted to use one of the NBA-approved social-justice messages on the back of his jersey, choosing "Equality."