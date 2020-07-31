Pac-12 Reveals 10-Game Conference-Only Football Schedule; Kicks off Sept. 26

Pac-12 Reveals 10-Game Conference-Only Football Schedule; Kicks off Sept. 26July 31, 2020
Ralph Freso/Associated Press
The Pac-12 has released its revised 2020 schedule that will feature teams playing only in-conference games.
The 11-week regular season is scheduled to run from Sept. 26 through Dec. 5, with the Pac-12 Championship Game to be played either Dec. 18 or 19:
