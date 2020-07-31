Pac-12 Reveals 10-Game Conference-Only Football Schedule; Kicks off Sept. 26

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 31, 2020

FILE - This Aug. 29, 2019, file photo shows the Pac-12 logo at Sun Devil Stadium during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Kent State in Tempe, Ariz. The Pac-12 has become the second major conference to shift to a conference-only fall schedule amid growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)
Ralph Freso/Associated Press

The Pac-12 has released its revised 2020 schedule that will feature teams playing only in-conference games. 

The 11-week regular season is scheduled to run from Sept. 26 through Dec. 5, with the Pac-12 Championship Game to be played either Dec. 18 or 19:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

