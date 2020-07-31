Eagles' Carson Wentz Says He Added Weight in Offseason: 'I Feel Really Good'

Vera Nieuwenhuis/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz said Thursday he bulked up ahead of the 2020 NFL season as he attempts to leave his injury problems in the past.

"The last couple of offseasons, I was dealing with injuries and trying to bounce back from injuries," Wentz told reporters. "This offseason, I was really able to get after it and work out a little harder in my gym and all those things. I haven't gained anything insane weight-wise. But I have definitely gained some weight. I feel really good with where I'm at."

The 27-year-old North Dakota State product was forced to leave the Eagles' playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks in January because of a concussion. He previously suffered a torn ACL in 2017 and a back injury late in the 2018 campaign.

Wentz has been terrific when healthy. He's recorded 81 touchdowns and just 21 interceptions in 40 regular-season appearances across the past three years.

The stage is set for another big year with a highly talented pass-catching group featuring Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson, first-round pick Jalen Reagor, Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert. Add in running back Miles Sanders, and the Eagles should have all the tools to rank among the league's elite offenses.

"We had a lot of long drives last year,’" Wentz said Thursday. "Hopefully getting DeSean back, and with some of these young guys, it will lend itself to some more-explosive plays. But if we've got to put together 15-play drives, then that's what we'll do."

Although the Eagles' offensive upside is mostly linked to Wentz's health, the franchise did select fellow quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round of the draft to provide intriguing depth. The lack of preseason games could limit his development, however, so Nate Sudfeld may remain the backup in the short term.

Philadelphia is scheduled to open the regular season Sept. 13 when it visits the Washington Football Team.