Warriors' Stephen Curry Shows Support for NBA Players on Twitter During Restart

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry showed support for NBA players participating in the league's 2019-20 restart following a four-and-a-half-month suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NBA officially restarted its regular season Thursday evening when the Utah Jazz defeated the New Orleans Pelicans, 106-104. A matchup between the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers followed.

The league suspended play on March 11 after Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

The NBA is back in action despite the pandemic, which has forced the league into forming a campus-like environment at Walt Disney World with all games taking place in facilities at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex.

Curry's Warriors are one of eight teams that were not invited to participate in the NBA's regular-season restart, which consists of the top eight teams in the Eastern and Western Conference and the six franchises within six games of a playoff spot in either the East or West. All of the other teams are further down in the standings.

Both of Thursday's games began with players, coaches and referees kneeling in silent protest during the national anthem. Players wore Black Lives Matter shirts on the sideline as they supported each other through the anthems.

The league will continue the resumption of play with a six-game slate Friday, starting with the Orlando Magic's 2:30 p.m. ET matchup with the Brooklyn Nets.