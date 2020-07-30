Anthony Davis Will Play in Lakers vs. Clippers After Eye Injury, Per Frank Vogel

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers will have their superstar big man for Thursday's game against the Clippers.

According to Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said Anthony Davis will start his team's first of eight seeding games at Walt Disney World Resort. Vogel also said he is unsure if Davis will wear the goggles he wore during practice.

The University of Kentucky product suffered an injury when he was poked in the eye during Saturday's scrimmage against the Orlando Magic.

Davis' production before the season was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic is a primary reason the Lakers are 5.5 games ahead of the Clippers for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and can afford to ease him back into action.

The 27-year-old is averaging 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game and has seamlessly slid into the role of co-superstar alongside LeBron James.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski appeared on Get Up and said the Lakers plan on being "very conservative" with Davis during the seeding games, especially since they don't have to worry about home-court advantage inside the Walt Disney World Resort's campus-like environment:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Chicago native returned to practice Wednesday and said his "eye is getting better" and "moving in the right direction," per Mark Medina of USA Today.

Davis is a seven-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA selection, and it is difficult to envision the Lakers living up to championship expectations if he is not healthy for the playoffs. Even with James, the Purple and Gold missed the playoffs entirely last season, but they now have the best record in the Western Conference with the two superstars teaming up.