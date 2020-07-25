Lakers' Anthony Davis Ruled out vs. Magic After Suffering Eye Injury

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's scrimmage against the Orlando Magic after being poked in the right eye.

Davis recorded nine points, 10 rebounds and one block in nine minutes of action before exiting.

A variety of injuries have limited Davis at times in his first year with the Lakers, including glute and knee problems that forced him to miss extended action.

He has still been as good as expected on the court, averaging 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game this year prior to the NBA hiatus.

Keeping him healthy will be vital as the Lakers try to bring home a championship in Orlando, Florida.

Los Angeles gave up a lot to acquire Davis this offseason, including Brandon Ingram and multiple first-round picks, but he's been a major reason the squad has gone from a lottery team to one of the top contenders in the Western Conference.

LeBron James can pick up much of the scoring slack in the meantime, but the team's role players will have to step up. Kyle Kuzma should especially see extra opportunities with Davis unavailable.