Exclusive: Bayley on Ember Moon Critique, Sasha Banks, Next WWE Feud and More

While Bayley and Sasha Banks have done some stellar character work during this empty-arena era at the WWE Performance Center, not everyone is in agreement with the decision for them to hold all the gold.

Ember Moon, who has been out injured with an Achilles tear since September, was very vocal during a recent Twitch stream about the ending to the Raw Women's Championship match on Monday's Raw. Although she praised the duo for a doing a great job with a limited roster, she noted "there are too many people sitting at home to tie up all the titles with two people."

In response to those comments, Bayley feels she can relate to where Moon is coming from.

"That's my first time hearing it, but I can understand the frustration on the outside," she said. "Number one, Ember Moon's not even there and seeing everything going on. She knows how good we are, she's been in the ring with us, she's teamed with us. But someone's got to do it. If not us, then who?"

Of course, Bayley and Banks are the wrong people to be directing blame at, as they are merely taking the opportunity to be the best and making the most of it. It's imperative WWE eventually builds up more talent outside of the Four Horsewomen, but for now, at least they're holding up their end of the bargain.

"Somebody's got to take control of this division," Bayley added. "Someone's got to take control of the company because no one's stepping up to the plate, and Sasha and I have been up to bat for years and years and years. We're knocking it out of the park. Sorry, Ember Moon, but if you want to do something about it, come do something about it."

Had there been fans in attendance at WrestlleMania 36 and had the pandemic not struck, it's possible WWE would have gone ahead with splitting up Bayley and Banks months ago.

However, The Role Model doesn't believe the current circumstances have had anything to do with their recent success and that history always would have unfolded the same no matter what.

"I don't know why it makes a difference if there's fans or not," she said. "If anything, it's only harder without the fans, so honestly, I think we're just on a different wavelength than everybody else right now.

"We just think so much differently and we're taking advantage of everybody slacking because of the pandemic era or the PC era, whatever everyone's calling it. We're picking up everyone's slack, and now we're reaping all the benefits."