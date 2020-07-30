Ravens' John Harbaugh on Antonio Brown: 'I Don't Think He's Available Right Now'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2020

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) speaks with Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh wouldn't rule out signing free agent Antonio Brown but said he's unsure about the wide receiver's NFL status.

Harbaugh was asked about Brown after Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said Wednesday he remained hopeful the team's front office would target the seven-time Pro Bowl selection.

"We'll look at any and every player at all times," Harbaugh told reporters Thursday. "Antonio Brown is no exception."

He added: "I don't think he's available right now."

                 

