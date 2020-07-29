Ravens' Lamar Jackson Hoping Team Will Sign Antonio Brown to Contract

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said Wednesday he's spoken with team officials about free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown and remains hopeful the front office may attempt to sign the seven-time Pro Bowl selection.

"I was hoping we would get him," Jackson told reporters. "Still hoping a little bit."

He added: "I just feel he's a great guy. ... He's a cool, down-to-earth guy. He's passionate about the sport of football."

