Ravens' Lamar Jackson Hoping Team Will Sign Antonio Brown to Contract

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 29, 2020

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) carries the ball during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla. Brown has indicated he's not retiring from the NFL, only a few days after announcing he was done with the league in a Twitter rant. Brown, who was released by the Patriots last week after playing only one game, says he'll practice at high schools one day a week, starting in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said Wednesday he's spoken with team officials about free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown and remains hopeful the front office may attempt to sign the seven-time Pro Bowl selection.

"I was hoping we would get him," Jackson told reporters. "Still hoping a little bit."

He added: "I just feel he's a great guy. ... He's a cool, down-to-earth guy. He's passionate about the sport of football."

                 

