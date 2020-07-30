Lakers' LeBron James Honors Kobe Bryant on Instagram Ahead of NBA's Restart

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James posted a tribute to late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant on Thursday before the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season.

James shared a photo on Instagram of his hands with one finger in a purple finger strap emblazoned with a gold No. 24:

LeBron also included the caption: "Stucc in the Grind! The Marathon Continues tonight and forever. Let's Get It!"

Bryant, one of the greatest Lakers of all time with five NBA championships and two NBA Finals MVP awards, died at the age of 41 in January.

Kobe and eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, died when the helicopter they were riding in crashed in Calabasas, California.

The league has mourned the loss of Kobe and Gianna throughout the season with myriad tributes, including having all players in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game wear their jersey numbers.

James is looking to bring the Lakers to a level of glory they haven't experienced since Bryant led them to back-to-back NBA championships in 2009 and 2010.

The Lakers haven't reached the playoffs since the 2012-13 season, but LeBron has already helped put an end to that drought, as L.A. is first in the Western Conference at 49-14 and favored to represent the West in the NBA Finals.

James and the Lakers will participate in one of the league's two restart games Thursday night inside the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida, as they clash with the rival Los Angeles Clippers.

It could be a preview of the Western Conference Finals, as the Clippers are perhaps the biggest obstacle standing between LeBron and his fourth career NBA title.