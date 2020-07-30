Tom Brady Jokes It's 'Year of the Mobile Quarterback...' with Photo of Himself

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady jokingly put a picture of himself alongside the caption "Year of the mobile quarterback" in an Instagram post Thursday morning.

Brady wasn't exactly known for his running prowess during his highly successful two-decade stint with the New England Patriots. He rushed for 1,037 yards on 606 attempts (1.7 YPC) with 22 touchdowns across 285 regular-season appearances for the Pats. His longest run was 22 yards in 2006.

Most of his runs were on quarterback sneaks in short-yardage and goal-line situations.

Don't expect that to change with the Bucs. If he wasn't a fleet-footed player coming out of the University of Michigan as a sixth-round pick in 2000, he certainly won't be one as a 43-year-old veteran trying to chase down his seventh Super Bowl championship.

That said, the post is more of a reference to the ever-evolving quarterback position.

The Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson has shifted the conversation back toward dual-threat players who can cause matchup nightmares for opposing defenses. He was named the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player and was voted by his peers as the league's best player heading into the 2020 campaign.

Other quarterbacks near the top of Top 100 list were the Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson and Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes. They aren't quite as dynamic as Jackson with their legs, but they're still highly capable runners helping craft the modern NFL QB mold.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

It's a change from the era of pocket passers led by the likes of Brady, Drew Brees and Peyton Manning.