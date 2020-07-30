Lakers Rumors: Insider Says LeBron James' Fitness 'Pretty Consistent' in Return

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is reportedly looking strong and locked in ahead of the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season Thursday.

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, a team source said the following about James' fitness: "Pretty consistent. Leaned up just a tad, but pretty even."

The NBA suspended its season in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. While it took four months for play to resume, LeBron's Lakers and 21 other teams are set to finish the season inside the league's bubble in Orlando, Florida.

McMenamin noted the suspension of the season interrupted James' "meticulous training regimen," but there is no indication he is in anything other than great shape and prepared to take a run at his fourth career NBA championship.

It would have been easy for James or any other player to get out of shape and out of rhythm with such a long layoff, but he recorded 20 points and seven assists in L.A.'s 119-112 scrimmage win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday and didn't appear to have lost a step.

It will be key to the Lakers' success for LeBron to hit the ground running. They hold the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference at 49-14 and are favored to represent the West in the NBA Finals.

On Thursday, the Lakers play the Los Angeles Clippers, who are second in the West at 44-20 but trail the Lakers by 5.5 games.

Since each team will play only eight regular-season seeding games before the playoffs start, the Lakers have a nearly insurmountable lead for the No. 1 seed.

Seeding may not be crucial since there is no home-court advantage as every game takes place in Orlando with no fans, but entering the playoffs with momentum could be huge in determining which teams go the distance.

If LeBron has kept himself in midseason form amid the unique situation created by COVID-19, then the Lakers may very well be the team to beat.