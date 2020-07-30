The Offseason Plan to Get NBA's 10 Worst Teams to 2021 Playoffs

4 of 10

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Detroit Pistons are another team that needs to prioritize bringing back the young free agent that gave them some hope in 2019-20. (You may be sensing a theme here.)

If you sort every NBA player with 500-plus minutes this season by the average of their ranks in various catch-all metrics from around the internet, Christian Wood comes in at No. 20. He averaged 22.6 points, 10.9 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.5 threes per 75 possessions playing a thoroughly modern brand of center.

The Pistons played like a 48-win team with him on the floor and a 21-win team with him off. His impact was huge, and his payday might be as well.

Since Wood will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, the Pistons won't have the luxury of knowing it can match any offer sheet he signs with another team. They'll likely have to be aggressive to get him to stay, but they have a tricky balancing act to pull off, as James L. Edwards of The Athletic noted.

"The Pistons own Wood's 'Early Bird' rights, which means if they can sign Wood for roughly $10 million per year—or whatever the league-average salary ends up being—his contract will count only $1.7 million against their salary cap. As former NBA executive John Hollinger pointed out in our piece last month, getting Wood for that number, 'as long as the first year is at or below the Early Bird Exception limit,' wouldn't impact the rest of the Pistons' $35 million in cap space."

Wood won't turn 25 until September, and he's coming off an exceptional performance in his first season with a steady role. He may be willing to give something of a hometown discount to the team that gave him that stability, but it only takes one team to come up with a huge offer.

Unless the cost becomes prohibitive, the Pistons should do whatever they can to bring him back.

The next item on the agenda might be seeing whether any teams are willing to take on Blake Griffin's contract. After a monster 2018-19 season, the six-time All-Star was plagued with injuries in 2019-20. Unloading the remaining two years and $75.6 million on his contract could open up a lot of flexibility.

But if the goal is the playoffs next season, and trading that contract proves impossible, perhaps a role that protects Griffin's health could be in order. If he can go only 25-30 minutes per game, it'd be nice to have a big man with plenty of potential to pick up the slack.