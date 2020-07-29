Landon Collins Shows off Washington NFL Team's New Uniforms in Instagram Post

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 29, 2020

Washington Redskins strong safety Landon Collins waits for a play against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

The new Washington Football Team will look a lot like the old Washington football team. 

The franchise announced earlier this month it will use a placeholder name while it explores a rebrand, having moved on from its previous nickname. Washington also teased what its new uniforms will look like for the 2020 season:

Star safety Landon Collins provided a better view Wednesday:

Given the short timeframe between Washington's announcement and its first regular-season game (Sept. 13), effectively using the same jerseys it has for almost a decade was the most likely outcome. 

The big question is whether the jerseys and color scheme will carry over to a new nickname or if Washington executes a complete design overhaul.

