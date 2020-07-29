Landon Collins Shows off Washington NFL Team's New Uniforms in Instagram Post

Landon Collins Shows off Washington NFL Team's New Uniforms in Instagram PostJuly 29, 2020
Patrick Semansky/Associated Press
The new Washington Football Team will look a lot like the old Washington football team.
The franchise announced earlier this month it will use a placeholder name while it explores a rebrand, having moved on from its previous nickname. Washington also teased what its new uniforms will look like for the 2020 season:
Star safety Landon Collins provided a better view Wednesday:
Given the short timeframe between Washington's announcement and its first regular-season game (Sept. 13), effectively using the same jerseys it has for almost a decade was the most likely outcome.
The big question is whether the jerseys and color scheme will carry over to a new nickname or if Washington executes a complete design overhaul.
