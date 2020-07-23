Washington Football Team to Go Without Nickname, Update Jerseys for 2020

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The Washington Football Team will become the temporary name for the NFL franchise as it explores a rebrand.

"The decision to use 'Washington Football Team' for this season allows the franchise the ability to undertake an in-depth branding process to properly include player, alumni, fan community and sponsor input," the team said in a statement.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the jerseys will be amended to reflect the change as well.

Ben Standig of The Athletic reported the temporary nickname will stick for the entire 2020 season.

The organization announced July 13 it was moving on from its previous nickname, which critics had long argued was a racist slur for Native Americans.

The Washington Football Team confirmed it plans to move on from its old nickname and logo in all official capacities within the next 50 days. That would be in time for the franchise's Week 1 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 13.

While long overdue in the minds of many fans, the timing of Washington's announcement put the team into a bit of a bind. It left officials with only a few months to complete a total branding overhaul, a decision that will carry major commercial implications for years to come.

The Washington Football Team didn't appear to have done much planning ahead of time, either.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

CBSSports.com's Will Brinson noted somebody else had already filed trademarks for a number of potential new nicknames:

Washington Football Team is a logical placeholder given the circumstances. It's also the kind of moniker a number of MLS clubs have adopted to mirror European soccer teams, so it isn't uncommon in American sports.

Washington—however unlikely—could conceivably carry it through to the years ahead to set itself apart from the other 31 NFL franchises.