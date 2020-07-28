Former Olympic Cyclist Johann Lienhart Banned for Providing Son with PEDs

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Former cyclist Johann Lienhart has been banned for 10 years after providing his son, Florian Lienhart, with illegal performance-enhancing substances, according to the Associated Press (via USA Today).

Florian was a professional triathlete who was a two-time Austrian national champion before being caught for doping in 2019. He was officially banned for four years in February.

The Austrian Anti-Doping Legal Committee has since determined Johann not only supplied him with illegal drugs that include EPO, genotropin and testosterone, but the 60-year-old also "encouraged, instructed and supported" his son to cheat.

Johann was a cycling star in his prime, competing at the Summer Olympics in 1980, 1984 and 1988.