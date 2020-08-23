Mike Trout Signed Rookie Card Sells for $3.93M to Break All-Time Record

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

A rare signed rookie card by Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout sold for a record-setting $3.93 million at auction Saturday night.



Goldin Auctions reported the news:

Per the official listing, the 2009 Bowman Chrome Draft Prospects Superfractor card features a serial number "1/1" and "defines the concept of 'rarity' in terms of indisputable clarity."

The card received a grade of MINT 9 by Beckett Grading Services, the third-highest grade available. Trout's signature received a perfect 10 grade.



Goldin noted that the counterpart Red Refractor card was sold for $922,500 this spring. The company set the opening bid for the Superfractor at $1 million when bidding opened July 28.

"We have the record for the most valuable trading card ever sold with the T206 Honus Wagner card that sold for $3.12 million back in September of 2016, and we believe this Trout card can surpass that record," Ken Goldin, Goldin Auctions CEO, told Beckett's Ryan Cracknell.

The card was released the same year Trout was selected No. 25 overall by the Angels in the 2009 MLB draft. He made his MLB debut two years later and has gone on to win three American League MVP awards, the 2012 AL Rookie of the Year and make eight All-Star teams.