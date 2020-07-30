Power Rankings and NBA Championship Odds for Every Team in Orlando

1 of 12

22. Washington Wizards (Championship Odds: 2,000-1)

The Wizards are—objectively speaking—the worst team in the bubble. They're the only participant with a sub-.400 winning percentage (.375), and their minus-3.9 net rating trails every club in Orlando (and two others who didn't make the cut).

Oh, and those less-than-impressive stats were compiled before Bradley Beal and Davis Bertans tapped out. So, in addition to entering play with the Association's worst defense, the District is also down its top two scorers. While almost anything feels possible in topsy-turvy 2020, a Wizards run to the title might be one of the few exceptions.

21. Brooklyn Nets (2,000-1)

How many bubble-based Nets do you actually know? Their depleted roster might as well be sponsored by the "Who He Play For?" segment. Seriously, they've given scrimmage starts to Chris Chiozza and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot. Google will be a necessity when watching this version of the Nets.

That said, Caris LeVert with a neon-green light should be fun, and Jarrett Allen is as strong a candidate as any to provide the best block at the bubble. Add a 40-years-young Jamal Crawford to the mix and the Nets could at least be entertaining.

20. San Antonio Spurs (2,000-1)

The Spurs seem like their entire existence has involved a perpetual push for maximum competitiveness. They hand-picked DeMar DeRozan to anchor their return for Kawhi Leonard, after all.

So, it was no minor development when 71-year-old skipper Gregg Popovich told reporters that "my goal is development" for the season's restart.

While the Spurs are searching for a 23rd consecutive playoff trip, they also seem cognizant of the fact they're fighting an uphill battle. They haven't been great this season (19th in net rating), and now they're without LaMarcus Aldridge (shoulder surgery) and Trey Lyles (appendectomy). These are not your slightly older sibling's Spurs anymore.

19. Phoenix Suns (1,000-1)

The Suns are finally closing in on competence; they already have more wins than in any season since 2014-15 (26). Devin Booker earned his All-Star debut, Deandre Ayton threw his hat in the Most Improved Player race, and Ricky Rubio stabilized what had arguably been the worst position group this side of the Process.

But this team isn't quite ready for the bright lights. The offense and defense both rank outside the upper half, and the roster is still missing at least one legitimate difference-maker. Phoenix's win total, while good by this franchise's standards, still ranks worst among the West's bubble teams.

18. Orlando Magic (1,000-1)

Good news for Orlando: It is virtually guaranteed a playoff spot given the enormous voids left in Washington and Brooklyn. Better news for the Magic: Jonathan Isaac and Markelle Fultz are back to show everyone the future of this franchise.

Not-so-awesome news for the Magic: This roster has the least amount of top-level talent among all the likely playoff participants. Nikola Vucevic has taken a step back from last season's All-Star emergence, and Evan Fournier might not be a No. 2 option for anyone else. Unless Isaac suddenly engineers a superstar ascension, Orlando is probably exiting these playoffs quickly and quietly.

17. Sacramento Kings (1,000-1)

De'Aaron Fox's fittingly speedy recovery from an ankle injury ensures the Kings have at least a puncher's chance at the postseason. The third-year floor general was scorching hot before the campaign's suspension (22.6 points per game on 47.9 percent shooting over his final 16 outings), and his ability to set the tone helps put everything into place.

Sacramento is nearing a clean bill of health, save for Marvin Bagley III, who's down with a season-ending foot injury. If two-way player DaQuan Jeffries proves his mini-breakout was more than a scrimmage mirage, he'd add an explosive element to this wing rotation. The Kings should be competitive, but snagging a playoff ticket probably requires ridiculous runs from Fox, Buddy Hield and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

16. Memphis Grizzlies (500-1)

The Grizzlies control their own destiny as the West's No. 8 seed, and the electric young combo of Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. won't cede it easily. Maybe the two 20-year-olds will show their age at some point, but they haven't yet. Morant is a fearless, dynamic attacker who might count playmaking as his greatest skill, and Jackson boasts the unicorn blend of shooting, shot-blocking and defensive versatility.

Losing Justise Winslow to a season-ending hip injury is a tough blow as his do-it-all game would've fit perfectly among the wings. That increases the pressure on Josh Jackson to execute in that role, and considering his track record—the Suns sacrificed actual assets to dump his contract last summer—that can't be the most comfortable scenario for Memphis.