Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman Homer to Power Astros to Win over Mariners

The Houston Astros got back on track following a loss and Justin Verlander's injury on Sunday with an 8-5 victory over the Seattle Mariners in Monday's American League West showdown at Minute Maid Park.

Houston took three out of four in the opening series and appears ready to challenge for a fourth straight division crown.

Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman both went deep in a powerful offensive performance, helping account for an uneven performance from the pitching staff.

Notable Player Stats

Josh James, SP, HOU: 3.0 IP, 3 ER, 3 H, 5 BB, 5 K

Kendall Graveman, SP, SEA: 4.0 IP, 6 ER, 6 H, 3 BB, 7 K

Jose Altuve, 2B, HOU: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R

Alex Bregman, 3B, HOU: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB

Michael Brantley, DH, HOU: 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB

Evan White, 1B, SEA: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R

Astros Show They Have Offensive Firepower to Overcome Pitching Concerns

It appeared as if the Mariners were going to cruise to a victory when they started the scoring with three runs in the top of the third inning, but Houston's powerful lineup was far too much for the road team.

Houston answered with four runs in the bottom of the frame behind an RBI double from Altuve and a three-run homer from Bregman. It added another in the fourth with an RBI triple from Dustin Garneau and busted the game open in the fifth with an Altuve homer, Michael Brantley RBI double and Josh Reddick RBI double.

While much of the focus when it comes to the Astros has been on their sign-stealing scandal, Monday was a reminder they still have an offense capable of powering its way to the World Series for the third time in four years.

It may be necessary with the pitching concerns surrounding the team following Verlander's injury.

It was one of the last things Houston needed considering Gerrit Cole signed with the New York Yankees this offseason and Lance McCullers Jr. missed the 2019 campaign because of Tommy John surgery.

Starter Josh James struggled with control and didn't look like someone ready to pick up the slack for Verlander, but he may not need to with the offense the Astros can trot to the plate every night.

Evan White Flashes Potential Even in Loss

Monday was a performance to forget for the Mariners, but they can at least take solace in the fact first baseman Evan White provided a silver lining.

He bailed his team out in the third inning when it loaded the bases with three straight walks just for Kyle Seager to ground into a double play that scored a single run. White followed with a massive blast to left center field for a two-run homer, which was the first long ball of his career.

"If Evan White shows this power over 60 games, that, along with his defense, will make him a strong AL Rookie of the Year candidate," Sam Dykstra of MLB.com wrote.

White brought home another run with a single in the seventh, proving he can take advantage of run-scoring opportunities with more than his power.

MLB.com listed the 24-year-old as the Mariners' fourth-best prospect heading into the 2020 campaign. Even if the team struggles some during this unusual season, his ability to deliver on expectations can help set the tone for competitive efforts for years to come.

What's Next?

Both teams are in action Tuesday when the Astros host the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Mariners are at the Los Angeles Angels.