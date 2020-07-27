Dolph Ziggler on Quest for WWE Gold, Rebranding Himself, Drew McIntyre and More

5 of 7

You don't have to be a die-hard Ziggler fan to agree he has had his fair share of highlights and momentous moments over the span of his stint in WWE.

Two of his grandest triumphs that come to mind are the Money in the Bank cash-in from April 2013 and the heavily touted Survivor Series 2014 main event.

The Showoff used his MITB briefcase to take the World Heavyweight Championship from Alberto Del Rio seven years ago, and he followed that up by claiming the win for Team Cena over Team Authority at Survivor Series 19 months later.

Both were very special for Ziggler because of the reactions he received. When asked to choose which he would keep and which he would erase between the two moments, he had a tough time deciding what victory meant more to his career and him personally (and professionally).

"The worker and psychologist in me who likes calling the shots, likes directing and likes storytelling really enjoyed that Survivor Series and the moments that it had and the beats and the deep down selling mixed with being knocked out, me being down five to me or whatever it was," he said.

"Having all those options taken away from you and putting it all solely on you to make this real and believable and overcome it, that's awesome and I love it, but that's the worker in me."

That was the night he vanquished The Authority all on his own to a thunderous pop from the fans in attendance. That should've been what took him to the next level, but a lousy followup prevented that from happening.

Putting that aside, his World Heavyweight Championship one night removed from WrestleMania 29 on Raw was not only equally exciting but will also be what the masses remember most about Ziggler's roller-coaster career, if only for the goosebumps it still gives fans to this day.

"The moments of watching wrestling since I was five years old and not hearing any noises like that since "Stone Cold" Steve Austin came out and saved the day in the Attitude Era, I got to go with the world title cash-in because it was a special night," Ziggler said.

"I won't even harp on it, but I was a guy who lost all the time. I didn't speak for myself, someone spoke for me and it was rare when I talked. I would lose almost all the time, and the WWE Universe go, 'This guy's awesome at his job. He's doing something special and the company is almost going out of their way to tell us not to care about him and, you know what, we're going to do the opposite.'

"When I cashed in that Money in the Bank contract, when I became world champion against an injured guy who was barely limping around and was barely fighting me off and almost beat me in that match after just finishing wrestling, the crowd erupted and people erupted at home.

"People will bring it up to me now and I'm well aware that it was an after-WrestleMania crowd and they were already hyped up, but the reason for the rejoicing and the emotion was purely because I was in that position because of the fan support and it had absolutely nothing to do with what I was doing on the show character-wise."