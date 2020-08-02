Ranking the Best Basketball Players from New York City

1 of 9

Elton Brand

Despite battling numerous injuries, Brand had an impressively long career, lasting 17 seasons in the NBA. The 2000 Rookie of the Year ended up with more than 9,000 rebounds, nearly 17,000 points and 109.6 win shares. Based on that latter metric, he's a top 100 all-time player.

Connie Hawkins

A point-shaving scandal derailed The Hawk's career before he ever got a chance to play a varsity game in college, but he spent several years with the Harlem Globetrotters, dominated in the ABA for two years and was an All-Star in each of his first four seasons in the NBA with the Phoenix Suns. Between the late start and the early finish (Hawkins retired at 33), he was left out in favor of guys who had longer careers. But as far as raw talent goes, this was a tough guy to omit.

Other Streetball Legends

Hawkins and a few other players in our top five "graduated" from Rucker Park and had a fine career in the NBA, but there are also dozens of sensational talents who never made that transition. Joe Hammond, Earl Manigault, "Pee Wee" Kirkland, James Williams and several other streetball phenoms would have been fine candidates for this list if we weren't primarily focused on value added in the NBA/ABA.

Mark Jackson

Mama, there goes that man. Action Jackson was Rookie of the Year in 1987-88 and was selected to the All-Star Game the following season. He wasn't much of a scorer, but he is one of just five players in NBA history with at least 10,000 assists.

Stephon Marbury and Anthony Mason

Both Starbury and Mase get a little bonus consideration in NYC lore because they each had a few good years with the Knicks. Neither one had anything close to a Hall of Fame career, though.

Rod Strickland

Hot Rod was never selected to an All-Star Game, but he compiled 85.8 win shares in his 17-year career. That's more than Kevin Love (82.0) has in 12 seasons, so Strickland certainly at least warrants mentioning.

Kemba Walker

Cardiac Kemba is still young enough that he probably has at least five quality years left in the tank. By the time he retires, he may well belong on this list. It would be irresponsible to put him ahead of someone like Chris Mullin or Bernard King, though, let alone the guys in our top five.