Video: JaVale McGee, Danny Green Give Inside Look to Lakers Practice, NBA Campus

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

JaVale McGee let Los Angeles Lakers teammate Danny Green share the spotlight in the newest edition of his video journal from the NBA's "bubble" at Walt Disney World Resort.

The Lakers big man has provided regular updates on his YouTube channel, providing fans with some insight into the "bubble" life for the players stationed near Orlando, Florida.

Sunday's edition included some clips from the team's practice and Green's stop with the barbers the league allowed to access the campus. In case you're wondering how the players are eating, Green also shared the food that was available for dinner.

McGee and Green don't have to wait much longer before the real action resumes. The Lakers' first game of the NBA restart is Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The team's final exhibition is Monday against the Washington Wizards.