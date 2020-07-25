Bulls Rumors: Thaddeus Young 'Most Readily Available' Trade Candidate in Chicago

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 25, 2020

Chicago Bulls forward Thaddeus Young (21) chases the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

Veteran forward Thaddeus Young is reportedly the Chicago Bulls' top trade candidate ahead of the 2020 offseason.

According to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, two opposing NBA executives considered Young the "most readily available" player on the roster because Young was unhappy with his role this season, he has a partially guaranteed contract in 2021-22 and he is dependable and professional.

Prior to the suspension of the 2019-20 season because of the coronavirus pandemic, Young appeared in 64 games but made just 16 starts, and his 24.9 minutes per game marked his lowest output since his rookie season in 2007-08.

    

