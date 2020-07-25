MLB Opening Day 2020 Results: Scores, Highlights and Reaction from Friday

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Didn’t get enough baseball on Thursday? Lucky for you, the second day of Major League Baseball's truncated season featured a 14-game slate that did not disappoint.

The Boston Red Sox put up an incredible 13 runs, the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox combined for 15 runs and Jacob deGrom started his campaign for a third Cy Young with just one hit allowed and eight strikeouts against the Atlanta Braves.

Here's a look at all of the day's scores and each team’s top performer from Friday, as well as highlights from some of the day's more notable results.

Friday Scores and Team’s Top Performer

Mets 1, Braves 0

Mike Soroka (ATL): 6.0 IP, 4 H, 3 K

Jacob deGrom (NYM): 5.0 IP, 1 H, 8 K

Reds 7, Tigers 1

Mike Moustakas (CIN): 3-for-4, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 1 R

Matthew Boyd (DET): 5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 K, 2 BB, L (0-1)

Blue Jays 6, Rays 4

Cavan Bigio (TOR): 2-for-5, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R

Willy Adames (TB): 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Marlins 5, Phillies 2

Jesus Aguilar (MIA): 1-for-5, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R

Didi Gregorius (PHI): 2-for-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 R

Indians 2, Royals 0

Shane Bieber (CLE): 6.0 IP, 4 H, 14 K, 1 (1-0)

Danny Duffy (KC); 4.1 IP, 3 H, 2 K, L (0-1)

Cubs 3, Brewers 0

Anthony Rizzo (CHI): 1-for-2, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R

Brandon Woodruff (MIL): 5.0 IP, 4 H, 5 K, 1 BB, L (0-1)

Red Sox 13, Orioles 2

Jackie Bradley Jr. (BOS): 3-for-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R

Rio Ruiz (BAL): 1-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R

Rangers 1, Rockies 0

Danny Santana (TEX): 1-for-4, 1 2B, 1 R

German Marquez (COL): 5.2 IP, 2 H, 6 K, 3 BB, L (0-1)

Twins 10, White Sox 5

Max Kepler (MIN): 2-for-5, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R

Yoan Moncada (CWS): 3-for-5, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 R

Cardinals 5, Pirates 4

Paul DeJong (STL): 1-for-3, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R

Colin Moran (PIT): 2-for-4, 1 2B, 2 R

Padres 7, Diamondbacks 2

Eric Hosmer (SD): 3-for-4, 2 2B, 6 RBI

Kole Calhoun (ARI): 2-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R

Astros 8, Mariners 2

Michael Brantley (HOU): 2-for-3, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 R

Kyle Lewis (SEA): 1-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R

Dodgers 9, Giants 1

Max Muncy (LAD): 3-for-2, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 3 R

Jaylin Davis (SF): 1-for-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R

Athletics 7, Angels 3 (10 Innings)

Ramon Laureano (OAK): 2-for-3, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R

Andrew Heaney (LAA): 4.2 IP, 2 H, 6 K

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays had already made news before their opener on Friday after the decision was made they would play the majority of their home games at their Triple-A affiliate in Buffalo. Their good day kept on rolling when they bested the Rays 6-4 in their season opener.

“First of all, this whole year has been crazy, but it’s been especially crazy for our team,” Cavan Biggio said, according to The Washington Post. “Not being able to find a home, being turned away from Toronto, Pittsburgh and Baltimore. Landing at a Triple-A field, I think our team is playing with a little bit of a chip on a shoulder.”

Toronto got out to an early lead, with two sacrifice flies moving runners along to give the Blue Jays a 3-0 lead in the fourth. Biggio stepped up to the plate in the following inning and sealed the deal, blasting a three-run homer that put the Blue Jays up 6-1.

While the Rays were never able to come back from the five-run deficit, they made up a few runs as the game went on, with Yoshitomo Tsutsugo hitting a two-run deep ball in the bottom of the fifth.

Charlie Morton took the loss for Tampa Bay, giving up six earned runs on seven hits through four innings, adding four strikeouts and one walk along the way. After a successful 2019 campaign with the Rays—where he notched a 3.05 ERA—Morton struggled to find a rhythm to start his second year with the team.

“For me it’s more about the fact the team gave you the ball. You get an opening day start usually because of what you did the year before,” Morton added. “At the end of the day, you go out there to get and outs and try to give your team a chance to win. I gave up six runs.”

Hyun-Jin Ryu took the mound in a Blue Jays uniform for the first time on Friday, after playing the entirety of his six-year career with the Dodgers. The NL Cy Young runner up allowed three runs on four hits, while walking three and fanning four.

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles

The Red Sox took the field on Friday just days after Mookie Betts signed a massive 12-year deal with his new team, the Dodgers. While Betts’ offensive prowess will surely be missed in the long term, he was not missed in the season opener.

Boston put up a whopping 13 runs in its rout of Baltimore, with six of its nine starters notching at least one hit. J.D. Martinez, Kevin Pillar and Jackie Bradley Jr. all had three hits, while Jose Peraza led the team with a four-hit game.

Martinez and Bradley Jr. both doubled twice on the day—a day that featured eight total doubles for the team—combining for five RBI over a four-run third and six-run fourth.

While the Red Sox excelled at the plate, they weren’t too shabby on the mound, either. Nathan Eovaldi notched his first career opening day start, giving up just one run and five hits over six innings.

“Yeah, I thought it was really good,” manager Ron Roenicke said after the game, according to NESN. “I thought he got a little bit tired there in the last inning, the sixth inning. But he did exactly what we needed him to do. Commanded his pitches well, obviously his fastball, first pitch of the game as 100 … but he threw some good splits, some really good curveballs, cutter was good. I thought everything he did was exactly what I think he wanted and what we wanted from him.”

The Orioles were unable to dig themselves out of a 10-run hole, but tacked on two runs in the sixth and seventh inning, featuring Rio Ruiz’s solo blast.

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners

The Astros dominated in an 8-2 win over the Mariners in their first game since the February report detailing Houston’s years-long cheating scandal was published. The Astros were not only fined $5 million, but lost first- and second-round picks in the upcoming drafts as well as personnel, including Jeff Luhnow and AJ Hinch.

So, with all eyes on them on Friday, the Astros delivered a crushing loss to the Mariners to give Dust Baker a win in his debut as Houston’s new manager and some hope for the season to come.

Justin Verlander carried the team through six innings, allowing two runs on three hits while pulling the string on seven hitters. Two hits came in the form of solo homers from Kyle Seager and Kyle Lewis.

Houston was able to come back deftly from one-run deficits, tying it up in the third and then again two innings later. Michael Brantley led the charger at the plate for the Astros, launching a three-run blast to make up a dominant five-run fifth.

The Astros suspected an uphill battle in the 2020 season, experiencing heckling as soon as preseason. However, with no timeline for when fans may return to the stands, Houston may be able to get through this season relatively unscathed.